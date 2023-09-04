Hexcel Corporation (HXL) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of Hexcel Corporation (NYSE: HXL) has jumped by 0.94 compared to previous close of 73.30. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.21% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-23 that Hexcel (HXL) reported earnings 30 days ago. What’s next for the stock?

Is It Worth Investing in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE: HXL) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Hexcel Corporation (NYSE: HXL) is 42.28x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for HXL is 1.22. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Hexcel Corporation (HXL) is $76.79, which is $1.86 above the current market price. The public float for HXL is 84.00M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.34% of that float. On September 04, 2023, HXL’s average trading volume was 541.42K shares.

HXL’s Market Performance

The stock of Hexcel Corporation (HXL) has seen a 4.21% increase in the past week, with a 8.81% rise in the past month, and a 1.13% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.43%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.78% for HXL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.31% for HXL’s stock, with a 8.19% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HXL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HXL stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for HXL by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for HXL in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $83 based on the research report published on August 17, 2023 of the current year 2023.

HXL Trading at 2.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HXL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.43%, as shares surge +8.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.54% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HXL rose by +4.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $70.56. In addition, Hexcel Corporation saw 25.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HXL starting from Lehman Gail E, who sale 1,571 shares at the price of $70.15 back on Jul 27. After this action, Lehman Gail E now owns 6,942 shares of Hexcel Corporation, valued at $110,206 using the latest closing price.

Merlot Thierry, the of Hexcel Corporation, sale 1,000 shares at $72.66 during a trade that took place back on Feb 23, which means that Merlot Thierry is holding 37,010 shares at $72,660 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HXL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.25 for the present operating margin

+21.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hexcel Corporation stands at +8.17. The total capital return value is set at 5.44, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.41. Equity return is now at value 9.50, with 5.20 for asset returns.

Based on Hexcel Corporation (HXL), the company’s capital structure generated 49.74 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.22. Total debt to assets is 27.25, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 49.07. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.77.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.13, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.94 and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.23.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Hexcel Corporation (HXL) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.