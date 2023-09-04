HealthEquity Inc. (HQY) Stock Records 12.08% Quarterly Movement

The stock of HealthEquity Inc. (HQY) has gone down by -2.54% for the week, with a -4.58% drop in the past month and a 12.08% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.28%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.12% for HQY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.05% for HQY stock, with a simple moving average of 8.32% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in HealthEquity Inc. (NASDAQ: HQY) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.79. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for HealthEquity Inc. (HQY) is $81.77, which is $15.41 above the current market price. The public float for HQY is 83.80M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.95% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HQY on September 04, 2023 was 604.47K shares.

HQY) stock’s latest price update

HealthEquity Inc. (NASDAQ: HQY)’s stock price has plunge by -1.67relation to previous closing price of 67.55. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -2.54% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-01 that HealthEquity is the largest player in the Health Savings Account market, with a 20% market share and the most assets under management. The company offers other consumer-directed benefits, such as flexible spending accounts and health reimbursement arrangements. HQY’s revenues have been growing strongly, but its profitability has been inconsistent.

Analysts’ Opinion of HQY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HQY stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for HQY by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for HQY in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $77 based on the research report published on October 21, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

HQY Trading at 1.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HQY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.28%, as shares sank -0.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.06% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HQY fell by -2.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $67.78. In addition, HealthEquity Inc. saw 7.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HQY starting from Kessler Jon, who sale 27,230 shares at the price of $60.96 back on Jun 27. After this action, Kessler Jon now owns 3,875 shares of HealthEquity Inc., valued at $1,659,996 using the latest closing price.

Kessler Jon, the PRESIDENT AND CEO of HealthEquity Inc., sale 19,588 shares at $60.12 during a trade that took place back on Jun 26, which means that Kessler Jon is holding 6,129 shares at $1,177,660 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HQY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.37 for the present operating margin

+45.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for HealthEquity Inc. stands at -3.03. The total capital return value is set at 1.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.92. Equity return is now at value -0.40, with -0.30 for asset returns.

Based on HealthEquity Inc. (HQY), the company’s capital structure generated 52.46 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.41. Total debt to assets is 32.20, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 51.00. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.45.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.13, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.35 and the total asset turnover is 0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.92.

Conclusion

To put it simply, HealthEquity Inc. (HQY) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.