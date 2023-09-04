Healthcare Services Group Inc. (HCSG) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Healthcare Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HCSG)’s stock price has plunge by 1.65relation to previous closing price of 11.55. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 0.43% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-08-24 that While you don’t need to look far to find some scorching-hot ideas (hint: artificial intelligence) in the market right now, investors seeking to go off the beaten path may find solace in undervalued stocks under $20. True, you don’t want to buy securities just based on their price tag.

Is It Worth Investing in Healthcare Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HCSG) Right Now?

Healthcare Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HCSG) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for HCSG is 0.41. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for HCSG is $15.60, which is $3.86 above the current price. The public float for HCSG is 73.62M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.89% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HCSG on September 04, 2023 was 731.83K shares.

HCSG’s Market Performance

HCSG’s stock has seen a 0.43% increase for the week, with a -7.99% drop in the past month and a -15.66% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.91%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.14% for Healthcare Services Group Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.49% for HCSG’s stock, with a -13.57% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HCSG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HCSG stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for HCSG by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for HCSG in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $14 based on the research report published on March 24, 2023 of the current year 2023.

HCSG Trading at -12.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HCSG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.91%, as shares sank -8.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.35% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HCSG rose by +0.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.24. In addition, Healthcare Services Group Inc. saw -2.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HCSG starting from Simmons Kurt JR, who purchase 1,005 shares at the price of $14.93 back on Jun 30. After this action, Simmons Kurt JR now owns 8,542 shares of Healthcare Services Group Inc., valued at $15,005 using the latest closing price.

Brophy Andrew M, the Principal Accounting Officer of Healthcare Services Group Inc., sale 951 shares at $13.41 during a trade that took place back on Feb 24, which means that Brophy Andrew M is holding 3,644 shares at $12,753 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HCSG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.62 for the present operating margin

+13.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Healthcare Services Group Inc. stands at +2.05. The total capital return value is set at 9.48, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.71. Equity return is now at value 8.70, with 5.20 for asset returns.

Based on Healthcare Services Group Inc. (HCSG), the company’s capital structure generated 9.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.27. Total debt to assets is 5.29, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.90. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.74.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.47, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.24 and the total asset turnover is 2.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.85.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Healthcare Services Group Inc. (HCSG) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.