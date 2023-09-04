Health Catalyst Inc. (HCAT) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for HCAT is 1.30. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for HCAT is 55.57M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.96% of that float. On September 04, 2023, HCAT’s average trading volume was 390.62K shares.

HCAT) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Health Catalyst Inc. (NASDAQ: HCAT) has surged by 0.26 when compared to previous closing price of 11.69, but the company has seen a 1.30% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

HCAT’s Market Performance

Health Catalyst Inc. (HCAT) has seen a 1.30% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -16.94% decline in the past month and a -2.33% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.69%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.81% for HCAT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.26% for HCAT stock, with a simple moving average of -2.67% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HCAT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HCAT stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for HCAT by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for HCAT in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $16 based on the research report published on August 01, 2023 of the current year 2023.

HCAT Trading at -5.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HCAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.69%, as shares sank -15.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.60% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HCAT rose by +1.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.14. In addition, Health Catalyst Inc. saw 10.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HCAT starting from Llewelyn Linda, who sale 737 shares at the price of $11.90 back on Aug 22. After this action, Llewelyn Linda now owns 83,536 shares of Health Catalyst Inc., valued at $8,770 using the latest closing price.

Landry Benjamin, the General Counsel of Health Catalyst Inc., sale 1,179 shares at $11.14 during a trade that took place back on Jul 07, which means that Landry Benjamin is holding 29,844 shares at $13,134 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HCAT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-44.49 for the present operating margin

+31.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for Health Catalyst Inc. stands at -49.74. The total capital return value is set at -17.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch -19.73. Equity return is now at value -35.50, with -19.60 for asset returns.

Based on Health Catalyst Inc. (HCAT), the company’s capital structure generated 58.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.85. Total debt to assets is 32.96, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 57.54. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.34.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.94, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.54. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.71 and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.17.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Health Catalyst Inc. (HCAT) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.