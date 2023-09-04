Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (HARP) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 1.47. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (HARP) by analysts is $5.33, which is $52.44 above the current market price. The public float for HARP is 35.19M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.29% of that float. On September 04, 2023, the average trading volume of HARP was 228.69K shares.

HARP stock's latest price update

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: HARP)’s stock price has plunge by -14.06relation to previous closing price of 1.04. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 6.53% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-08-03 that SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HARP), a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing novel T cell engagers, today announced that management will participate in two upcoming investor conferences:

HARP’s Market Performance

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (HARP) has seen a 6.53% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 19.19% gain in the past month and a 11.72% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.22%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.60% for HARP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.73% for HARP’s stock, with a 15.38% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HARP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HARP stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for HARP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HARP in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $16 based on the research report published on July 06, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

HARP Trading at 12.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HARP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.22%, as shares surge +12.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +34.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HARP rose by +6.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8502. In addition, Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. saw 23.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HARP starting from HUNT RONALD, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $1.00 back on Mar 23. After this action, HUNT RONALD now owns 10,000 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc., valued at $10,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HARP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-214.08 for the present operating margin

+90.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. stands at -212.22. The total capital return value is set at -149.08, while invested capital returns managed to touch -154.65. Equity return is now at value -620.00, with -53.60 for asset returns.

Based on Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (HARP), the company’s capital structure generated 296.46 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 74.78. Total debt to assets is 21.71, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 251.58. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 63.46.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.05, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -1.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.04.

Conclusion

To sum up, Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (HARP) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.