Hanryu Holdings Inc. (HRYU) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Hanryu Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: HRYU) has increased by 19.64 when compared to last closing price of 3.92.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 20.26% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-08-14 that The artificial intelligence (AI) race is far from over, with a number of under-the-radar companies continuing to see impressive price appreciation on AI-related announcements. Today’s big move in this regard belongs to Hanryu Holdings (NASDAQ: HRYU ), a little-known South Korean social media company.

Is It Worth Investing in Hanryu Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: HRYU) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for HRYU is 35.81M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.01% of that float. The average trading volume for HRYU on September 04, 2023 was 510.76K shares.

HRYU’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week is 17.86%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 21.92% for Hanryu Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.56% for HRYU’s stock, with a -6.28% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

HRYU Trading at -6.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HRYU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 21.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.86%, as shares sank -21.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HRYU rose by +20.26%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.60. In addition, Hanryu Holdings Inc. saw -39.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Hanryu Holdings Inc. (HRYU) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.