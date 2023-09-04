Hancock Whitney Corporation (HWC) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ: HWC)’s stock price has gone rise by 2.93 in comparison to its previous close of 41.25, however, the company has experienced a 4.94% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-07-19 that Hancock Whitney’s (HWC) results benefit from higher net interest income, a rise in loan balance, and higher interest rates. However, rising expenses and provisions are concerns.

Is It Worth Investing in Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ: HWC) Right Now?

Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ: HWC) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for HWC is 1.33.

The public float for HWC is 85.40M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.39% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HWC on September 04, 2023 was 554.51K shares.

HWC’s Market Performance

HWC stock saw a decrease of 4.94% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -3.06% and a quarterly a decrease of 4.74%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.24%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.31% for Hancock Whitney Corporation (HWC).. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.29% for HWC’s stock, with a -2.41% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HWC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HWC stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for HWC by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for HWC in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $46 based on the research report published on July 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

HWC Trading at 2.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HWC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.24%, as shares sank -3.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.80% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HWC rose by +4.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $41.83. In addition, Hancock Whitney Corporation saw -12.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HWC starting from Wilkins Carleton Richard, who sale 1,110 shares at the price of $42.86 back on Aug 01. After this action, Wilkins Carleton Richard now owns 14,657 shares of Hancock Whitney Corporation, valued at $47,575 using the latest closing price.

HAIRSTON JOHN M, the President & CEO of Hancock Whitney Corporation, sale 23,517 shares at $44.00 during a trade that took place back on Jul 31, which means that HAIRSTON JOHN M is holding 205,369 shares at $1,034,748 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HWC

Equity return is now at value 15.20, with 1.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Hancock Whitney Corporation (HWC) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.