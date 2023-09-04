Grifols S.A. (GRFS) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Grifols S.A. (NASDAQ: GRFS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 52.17x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.47. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for GRFS is 518.78M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.98% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GRFS on September 04, 2023 was 725.02K shares.

Grifols S.A. (NASDAQ: GRFS) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.84 in relation to its previous close of 9.47. However, the company has experienced a -5.53% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-07-05 that Grifols is a promising buy opportunity thanks to its potential to reduce its net debt/EBITDA ratio. The company’s focus on deleveraging is showing results and is supported by higher savings and better margins. The plasma collection is also recovering. Better-than-anticipated results and a compelling valuation make Grifols a buy.

GRFS’s Market Performance

Grifols S.A. (GRFS) has seen a -5.53% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -9.01% decline in the past month and a 6.70% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.86%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.80% for GRFS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.18% for GRFS stock, with a simple moving average of 7.84% for the last 200 days.

GRFS Trading at -4.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GRFS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.86%, as shares sank -9.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GRFS fell by -5.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.96. In addition, Grifols S.A. saw 10.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Grifols S.A. (GRFS) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.