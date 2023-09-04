Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (GRCL) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for GRCL is at -1.39. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for GRCL is $12.71, which is $10.15 above the current market price. The public float for GRCL is 67.45M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.18% of that float. The average trading volume for GRCL on September 04, 2023 was 338.98K shares.

GRCL) stock’s latest price update

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ: GRCL)’s stock price has gone rise by 7.32 in comparison to its previous close of 3.28, however, the company has experienced a -1.40% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-08-24 that SAN DIEGO and SUZHOU, China and SHANGHAI, China, Aug. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ: GRCL) (“Gracell”), a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering and developing innovative and highly efficacious cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, today announced that the management team will participate in and attend one-on-one meetings at two upcoming investor conferences.

GRCL’s Market Performance

GRCL’s stock has fallen by -1.40% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -0.56% and a quarterly rise of 15.03%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.51% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.70% for Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.18% for GRCL’s stock, with a 24.32% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GRCL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GRCL stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for GRCL by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for GRCL in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $7 based on the research report published on March 27, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GRCL Trading at -9.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GRCL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.51%, as shares surge +2.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.27% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GRCL fell by -1.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.57. In addition, Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. saw 53.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GRCL

The total capital return value is set at -34.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch -35.87. Equity return is now at value -45.80, with -37.90 for asset returns.

Based on Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (GRCL), the company’s capital structure generated 13.30 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 11.74. Total debt to assets is 11.05, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.40.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.78.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (GRCL) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.