Genco Shipping & Trading Limited’s (GNK) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

The stock of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) has seen a 3.29% increase in the past week, with a -5.22% drop in the past month, and a 1.54% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.72%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.59% for GNK. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.76% for GNK’s stock, with a simple moving average of -9.20% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE: GNK) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE: GNK) is 7.09x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for GNK is 1.11. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) is $22.80, which is $8.99 above the current market price. The public float for GNK is 41.99M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.10% of that float. On September 04, 2023, GNK’s average trading volume was 691.03K shares.

GNK) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE: GNK) has increased by 1.02 when compared to last closing price of 13.67.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.29% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-04 that Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd (NYSE:GNK ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 4, 2023 10:00 AM ET Company Participants Peter Allen – CFO John Wobensmith – CEO, President, Secretary & Director Conference Call Participants Omar Nokta – Jefferies Liam Burke – B. Riley Securities Gregory Lewis – BTIG Operator Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Genco Shipping & Trading Limited Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call and Presentation.

Analysts’ Opinion of GNK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GNK stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for GNK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GNK in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $20 based on the research report published on September 30, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

GNK Trading at -0.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GNK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.72%, as shares sank -0.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.70% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GNK rose by +3.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.91. In addition, Genco Shipping & Trading Limited saw -10.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GNK starting from REGAN ARTHUR L, who sale 9,423 shares at the price of $14.03 back on May 08. After this action, REGAN ARTHUR L now owns 99,671 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, valued at $132,205 using the latest closing price.

WOBENSMITH JOHN C, the CEO, President, and Secretary of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, sale 14,164 shares at $19.40 during a trade that took place back on Feb 27, which means that WOBENSMITH JOHN C is holding 431,024 shares at $274,765 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GNK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+30.92 for the present operating margin

+36.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for Genco Shipping & Trading Limited stands at +29.53. The total capital return value is set at 14.42, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.80. Equity return is now at value 8.70, with 7.20 for asset returns.

Based on Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK), the company’s capital structure generated 17.69 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 15.03. Total debt to assets is 14.58, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 17.47. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.84.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.55, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 21.93 and the total asset turnover is 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.36.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.