Freedom Holding Corp. (FRHC) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: FRHC) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 31.06x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.04. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Freedom Holding Corp. (FRHC) by analysts is $76.00, The public float for FRHC is 17.04M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.16% of that float. On September 04, 2023, the average trading volume of FRHC was 250.44K shares.

FRHC) stock’s latest price update

Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: FRHC) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 2.29 compared to its previous closing price of 98.32. However, the company has seen a gain of 4.86% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-08-16 that Freedom Holding (NASDAQ: FRHC ) stock is slipping on Wednesday after the company’s shares were the target of a Hindenburg Research short report. The new report from Hindenburg Research alleges several problems with Freedom Holding.

FRHC’s Market Performance

Freedom Holding Corp. (FRHC) has experienced a 4.86% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 26.89% rise in the past month, and a 23.37% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.12%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.26% for FRHC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 18.30% for FRHC’s stock, with a simple moving average of 37.63% for the last 200 days.

FRHC Trading at 21.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FRHC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.12%, as shares surge +24.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FRHC rose by +4.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +66.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $86.00. In addition, Freedom Holding Corp. saw 72.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FRHC starting from Tukanov Renat, who sale 3,000 shares at the price of $72.10 back on Mar 09. After this action, Tukanov Renat now owns 12,006 shares of Freedom Holding Corp., valued at $216,300 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FRHC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+48.16 for the present operating margin

+81.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for Freedom Holding Corp. stands at +23.84. Equity return is now at value 33.10, with 4.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Freedom Holding Corp. (FRHC) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.