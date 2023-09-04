Forward Air Corporation (FWRD) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ: FWRD)’s stock price has plunge by 1.27relation to previous closing price of 70.82. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 0.72% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Business Wire reported 2023-08-28 that GREENEVILLE, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ: FWRD) (the “Company” or “Forward”), a category leader in expedited LTL, announced today that Tom Schmitt, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Rebecca Garbrick, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Jefferies Industrials Conference on September 6, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. ET. Investors may listen to a live webcast of the presentation by accessing the webcast button in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s web.

Is It Worth Investing in Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ: FWRD) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ: FWRD) is above average at 12.65x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.20.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Forward Air Corporation (FWRD) is $86.40, which is $13.61 above the current market price. The public float for FWRD is 25.39M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.91% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of FWRD on September 04, 2023 was 425.16K shares.

FWRD’s Market Performance

FWRD stock saw a decrease of 0.72% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -36.06% and a quarterly a decrease of -29.35%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.34%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.97% for Forward Air Corporation (FWRD). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.96% for FWRD’s stock, with a -30.38% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FWRD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FWRD stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for FWRD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FWRD in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $85 based on the research report published on August 29, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FWRD Trading at -26.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FWRD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.34%, as shares sank -35.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.26% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FWRD rose by +0.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -36.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $76.85. In addition, Forward Air Corporation saw -31.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FWRD starting from RUBLE CHRIS C, who purchase 1,433 shares at the price of $69.77 back on Aug 25. After this action, RUBLE CHRIS C now owns 28,276 shares of Forward Air Corporation, valued at $99,992 using the latest closing price.

MITCHIN KYLE R, the Chief People Officer of Forward Air Corporation, purchase 1,093 shares at $68.63 during a trade that took place back on Aug 25, which means that MITCHIN KYLE R is holding 18,896 shares at $75,013 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FWRD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.48 for the present operating margin

+13.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for Forward Air Corporation stands at +9.74. The total capital return value is set at 28.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch 21.48. Equity return is now at value 21.90, with 12.50 for asset returns.

Based on Forward Air Corporation (FWRD), the company’s capital structure generated 39.29 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 28.21. Total debt to assets is 21.96, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 31.29. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 22.46.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.14, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.03 and the total asset turnover is 1.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.80.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Forward Air Corporation (FWRD) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.