Fiverr International Ltd. (FVRR) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of Fiverr International Ltd. (FVRR) has seen a 1.85% increase in the past week, with a -16.40% drop in the past month, and a 3.46% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.51%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.03% for FVRR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.86% for FVRR’s stock, with a simple moving average of -12.95% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE: FVRR) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a "buy," 0 rating it as "overweight," 4 as "hold," and 0 as "sell."

The average price suggested by analysts for FVRR is $42.20, which is $14.35 above the current market price. The public float for FVRR is 33.01M, and currently, shorts hold a 7.89% of that float. The average trading volume for FVRR on September 04, 2023 was 777.24K shares.

FVRR) stock’s latest price update

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE: FVRR)’s stock price has dropped by -0.21 in relation to previous closing price of 28.15. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 1.85% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-08-24 that Fiverr is thriving after the pandemic peak, trading at a bargain price with exciting growth prospects. Qualcomm feels the pain from slow smartphone sales but can make up for that shortfall in exciting growth markets, such as AI and in-car computing.

Analysts’ Opinion of FVRR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FVRR stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for FVRR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FVRR in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $44 based on the research report published on August 03, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FVRR Trading at -1.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FVRR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.51%, as shares sank -11.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FVRR rose by +1.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.73. In addition, Fiverr International Ltd. saw -3.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for FVRR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-12.54 for the present operating margin

+79.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fiverr International Ltd. stands at -21.19. The total capital return value is set at -5.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch -9.83. Equity return is now at value -6.10, with -1.80 for asset returns.

Based on Fiverr International Ltd. (FVRR), the company’s capital structure generated 173.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 63.49. Total debt to assets is 50.03, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 172.89. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 63.11.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.09, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 20.28 and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.17.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Fiverr International Ltd. (FVRR) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.