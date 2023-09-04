First Wave BioPharma Inc. (FWBI) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of First Wave BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ: FWBI) has plunged by -6.45 when compared to previous closing price of 0.31, but the company has seen a -10.77% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-07-14 that Initial data from First Wave’s (FWBI) mid-stage study evaluating its investigational oral capsule in cystic fibrosis patients did not likely meet its primary endpoint.

Is It Worth Investing in First Wave BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ: FWBI) Right Now?

First Wave BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ: FWBI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 0.03x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for FWBI is at 1.62. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for FWBI is $10.50, which is $10.71 above the current market price. The public float for FWBI is 7.09M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.50% of that float. The average trading volume for FWBI on September 04, 2023 was 1.80M shares.

FWBI’s Market Performance

FWBI stock saw a decrease of -10.77% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -44.17% and a quarterly a decrease of -85.13%. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.76%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.36% for First Wave BioPharma Inc. (FWBI). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -24.86% for FWBI’s stock, with a -90.23% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

FWBI Trading at -63.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FWBI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.76%, as shares sank -44.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -82.32% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FWBI fell by -10.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -95.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3745. In addition, First Wave BioPharma Inc. saw -95.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FWBI starting from SAPIRSTEIN JAMES, who sale 3,349 shares at the price of $1.54 back on Jul 03. After this action, SAPIRSTEIN JAMES now owns 36,161 shares of First Wave BioPharma Inc., valued at $5,157 using the latest closing price.

Romano Sarah, the Chief Financial Officer of First Wave BioPharma Inc., sale 1,977 shares at $1.54 during a trade that took place back on Jul 03, which means that Romano Sarah is holding 17,476 shares at $3,045 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FWBI

Equity return is now at value -807.70, with -164.30 for asset returns.

Based on First Wave BioPharma Inc. (FWBI), the company’s capital structure generated 32.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 24.37. Total debt to assets is 16.25, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.90.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.37.

Conclusion

In conclusion, First Wave BioPharma Inc. (FWBI) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.