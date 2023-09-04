EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EYPT) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

The stock of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EYPT) has seen a -6.98% decrease in the past week, with a -16.04% drop in the past month, and a 75.92% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.73%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.82% for EYPT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -17.88% for EYPT stock, with a simple moving average of 74.26% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: EYPT) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.34.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EYPT) is $31.75, which is $21.23 above the current market price. The public float for EYPT is 31.41M, and currently, short sellers hold a 16.09% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of EYPT on September 04, 2023 was 588.48K shares.

EYPT) stock’s latest price update

The stock of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: EYPT) has increased by 6.16 when compared to last closing price of 9.91. Despite this, the company has experienced a -6.98% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-08-30 that WATERTOWN, Mass., Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYPT), a pharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with serious eye disorders, today announced that the Company will participate at the following upcoming conferences:

Analysts’ Opinion of EYPT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EYPT stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for EYPT by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for EYPT in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $33 based on the research report published on April 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

EYPT Trading at -4.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EYPT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.73%, as shares sank -18.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +69.13% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EYPT fell by -6.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +129.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.69. In addition, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 200.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EYPT starting from EW Healthcare Partners, L.P., who sale 78,495 shares at the price of $10.24 back on Aug 31. After this action, EW Healthcare Partners, L.P. now owns 3,510,921 shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $804,061 using the latest closing price.

EW Healthcare Partners, L.P., the 10% Owner of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 60,976 shares at $10.92 during a trade that took place back on Aug 30, which means that EW Healthcare Partners, L.P. is holding 3,589,416 shares at $666,147 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EYPT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-190.65 for the present operating margin

+74.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -246.97. The total capital return value is set at -43.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch -57.69. Equity return is now at value -115.10, with -58.00 for asset returns.

Based on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EYPT), the company’s capital structure generated 48.09 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.48. Total debt to assets is 25.70, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 36.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.23, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.45 and the total asset turnover is 0.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.00.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EYPT) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.