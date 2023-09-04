Expensify Inc. (EXFY) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

In the past week, EXFY stock has gone down by -1.56%, with a monthly decline of -28.71% and a quarterly plunge of -35.19%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.51%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.22% for Expensify Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.76% for EXFY’s stock, with a -43.82% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Expensify Inc. (NASDAQ: EXFY) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.44.

The public float for EXFY is 45.12M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.17% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EXFY on September 04, 2023 was 746.03K shares.

EXFY) stock’s latest price update

Expensify Inc. (NASDAQ: EXFY)’s stock price has increased by 3.03 compared to its previous closing price of 4.29. However, the company has seen a -1.56% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-13 that Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 8, 2023 5:00 PM ET Company Participants Anu Muralidharan – COO David Barrett – CEO Ryan Schaffer – CFO Conference Call Participants Daniel Jester – BMO Ryan Schaffer Hello, and welcome to the Q2 2023 Expensify Earnings Call. We’re excited to have everyone here today and excited to share with you all the information that we have.

Analysts’ Opinion of EXFY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EXFY stocks, with Loop Capital repeating the rating for EXFY by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for EXFY in the upcoming period, according to Loop Capital is $6 based on the research report published on August 09, 2023 of the current year 2023.

EXFY Trading at -31.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EXFY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.51%, as shares sank -25.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -45.63% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EXFY fell by -1.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -57.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.61. In addition, Expensify Inc. saw -49.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EXFY starting from McLaughlin Steven J., who purchase 67,661 shares at the price of $4.50 back on Aug 22. After this action, McLaughlin Steven J. now owns 6,926,131 shares of Expensify Inc., valued at $304,474 using the latest closing price.

McLaughlin Steven J., the 10% Owner of Expensify Inc., purchase 22,952 shares at $4.50 during a trade that took place back on Aug 21, which means that McLaughlin Steven J. is holding 6,858,470 shares at $103,284 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EXFY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8.99 for the present operating margin

+61.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for Expensify Inc. stands at -15.93. The total capital return value is set at -9.78, while invested capital returns managed to touch -19.42. Equity return is now at value -29.20, with -13.60 for asset returns.

Based on Expensify Inc. (EXFY), the company’s capital structure generated 69.71 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.08. Total debt to assets is 32.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 52.89. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.88, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.46 and the total asset turnover is 0.86. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.10.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Expensify Inc. (EXFY) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.