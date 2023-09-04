Examining the Volatility of The Cooper Companies Inc.’s (COO) Stock

The stock of The Cooper Companies Inc. (COO) has gone down by -1.80% for the week, with a -6.45% drop in the past month and a 2.31% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.10%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.79% for COO.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.05% for COO’s stock, with a 1.96% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in The Cooper Companies Inc. (NYSE: COO) Right Now?

The Cooper Companies Inc. (NYSE: COO) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.94x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for COO is 0.91.

The public float for COO is 49.23M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.55% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of COO on September 04, 2023 was 271.10K shares.

COO) stock’s latest price update

The Cooper Companies Inc. (NYSE: COO)’s stock price has dropped by -1.43 in relation to previous closing price of 369.99. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -1.80% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-31 that Cooper Companies’ (COO) third-quarter fiscal 2023 revenues reflect a solid segmental performance with improved adjusted earnings amid rising expenses.

Analysts’ Opinion of COO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for COO stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for COO by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for COO in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $410 based on the research report published on May 30, 2023 of the current year 2023.

COO Trading at -4.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.10%, as shares sank -6.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.24% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COO fell by -1.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $374.95. In addition, The Cooper Companies Inc. saw 10.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COO starting from Ricupati Agostino, who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $370.00 back on Mar 31. After this action, Ricupati Agostino now owns 863 shares of The Cooper Companies Inc., valued at $370,000 using the latest closing price.

PETERSMEYER GARY S, the Director of The Cooper Companies Inc., sale 700 shares at $335.78 during a trade that took place back on Mar 15, which means that PETERSMEYER GARY S is holding 2,134 shares at $235,044 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COO

Equity return is now at value 3.70, with 2.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, The Cooper Companies Inc. (COO) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.