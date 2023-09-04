Examining the Volatility of Encompass Health Corporation’s (EHC) Stock

The stock of Encompass Health Corporation (EHC) has gone up by 2.63% for the week, with a 0.58% rise in the past month and a 13.15% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.68% for EHC.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.79% for EHC’s stock, with a 15.05% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE: EHC) Right Now?

Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE: EHC) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for EHC is 1.04. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for EHC is $80.50, which is $9.01 above the current price. The public float for EHC is 98.41M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.77% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EHC on September 04, 2023 was 529.48K shares.

EHC) stock’s latest price update

Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE: EHC)’s stock price has dropped by -0.07 in relation to previous closing price of 71.04. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 2.63% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-01 that Despite the macroeconomic challenges, dependence on telehealth and AI dominance are likely to drive the Zacks Medical – Outpatient and Home Healthcare industry. DVA, EHC, OPCH and RDNT are well-poised to gain.

Analysts’ Opinion of EHC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EHC stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for EHC by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for EHC in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $57 based on the research report published on March 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

EHC Trading at 3.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EHC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.31%, as shares surge +1.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.04% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EHC rose by +2.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +26.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $70.47. In addition, Encompass Health Corporation saw 18.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EHC starting from Charbonneau Elissa Joy, who sale 8,294 shares at the price of $69.58 back on Aug 17. After this action, Charbonneau Elissa Joy now owns 23,081 shares of Encompass Health Corporation, valued at $577,097 using the latest closing price.

Tarr Mark J, the President & CEO of Encompass Health Corporation, sale 25,330 shares at $71.06 during a trade that took place back on Aug 16, which means that Tarr Mark J is holding 497,405 shares at $1,799,950 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EHC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.49 for the present operating margin

+18.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for Encompass Health Corporation stands at +5.89. The total capital return value is set at 11.68, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.32. Equity return is now at value 23.20, with 5.50 for asset returns.

Based on Encompass Health Corporation (EHC), the company’s capital structure generated 228.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 69.55. Total debt to assets is 53.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 224.49. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 68.37.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.20, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.15 and the total asset turnover is 0.70. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.25.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Encompass Health Corporation (EHC) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.