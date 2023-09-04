Evolution Petroleum Corporation (EPM) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Evolution Petroleum Corporation (AMEX: EPM) is above average at 5.93x. The 36-month beta value for EPM is also noteworthy at 1.01. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for EPM is $10.25, which is $1.36 above than the current price. The public float for EPM is 30.35M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.98% of that float. The average trading volume of EPM on September 04, 2023 was 478.61K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

EPM) stock’s latest price update

Evolution Petroleum Corporation (AMEX: EPM)’s stock price has plunge by 5.08relation to previous closing price of 8.46. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 1.60% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-01 that Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

EPM’s Market Performance

EPM’s stock has risen by 1.60% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -10.38% and a quarterly rise of 8.95%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.96% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.69% for Evolution Petroleum Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.36% for EPM stock, with a simple moving average of 20.44% for the last 200 days.

EPM Trading at 1.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EPM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.96%, as shares sank -7.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EPM rose by +1.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.26. In addition, Evolution Petroleum Corporation saw 17.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for EPM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+41.66 for the present operating margin

+47.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for Evolution Petroleum Corporation stands at +29.34. The total capital return value is set at 58.38, while invested capital returns managed to touch 41.13. Equity return is now at value 58.30, with 35.70 for asset returns.

Based on Evolution Petroleum Corporation (EPM), the company’s capital structure generated 28.17 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 21.98. Total debt to assets is 14.00, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 28.14. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 21.95.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.03, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.71 and the total asset turnover is 0.95. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.20.

Conclusion

In summary, Evolution Petroleum Corporation (EPM) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.