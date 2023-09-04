Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Accolade Inc.’s (ACCD) Stock

The stock of Accolade Inc. (ACCD) has gone up by 5.87% for the week, with a -4.26% drop in the past month and a 4.90% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.90%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.69% for ACCD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.44% for ACCD’s stock, with a 15.58% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Accolade Inc. (NASDAQ: ACCD) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.74. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Accolade Inc. (ACCD) is $16.23, which is $2.52 above the current market price. The public float for ACCD is 73.55M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.70% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ACCD on September 04, 2023 was 565.02K shares.

ACCD) stock’s latest price update

Accolade Inc. (NASDAQ: ACCD)’s stock price has increased by 1.63 compared to its previous closing price of 13.49. However, the company has seen a 5.87% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-09-01 that Cathie Wood bought shares of Palantir, Intellia Therapeutics, and Accolade on Thursday. Palantir was downgraded by a prominent analyst on Thursday, and it recently posted its weakest quarterly revenue growth as a public company.

Analysts’ Opinion of ACCD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ACCD stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for ACCD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ACCD in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $16.50 based on the research report published on May 24, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ACCD Trading at 1.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACCD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.90%, as shares sank -5.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.03% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACCD rose by +5.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +43.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.61. In addition, Accolade Inc. saw 75.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACCD starting from SINGH RAJEEV, who sale 377 shares at the price of $13.03 back on Aug 18. After this action, SINGH RAJEEV now owns 585,087 shares of Accolade Inc., valued at $4,912 using the latest closing price.

Cavanaugh Robert N, the President of Accolade Inc., sale 157 shares at $13.03 during a trade that took place back on Aug 18, which means that Cavanaugh Robert N is holding 165,529 shares at $2,046 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACCD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-42.83 for the present operating margin

+32.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for Accolade Inc. stands at -126.58. The total capital return value is set at -15.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch -47.09. Equity return is now at value -92.70, with -50.20 for asset returns.

Based on Accolade Inc. (ACCD), the company’s capital structure generated 66.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.12. Total debt to assets is 35.15, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 65.33. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.12.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.79, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.63 and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.03.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Accolade Inc. (ACCD) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.