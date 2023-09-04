Evaluating the Impact of 2.73 Increase on Aqua Metals Inc.’s (AQMS) Stock

The stock of Aqua Metals Inc. (AQMS) has seen a 11.88% increase in the past week, with a -9.60% drop in the past month, and a 11.88% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.80%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.76% for AQMS.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.89% for AQMS’s stock, with a 4.05% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Aqua Metals Inc. (NASDAQ: AQMS) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.33. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Aqua Metals Inc. (AQMS) by analysts is $4.00, which is $2.87 above the current market price. The public float for AQMS is 98.08M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.36% of that float. On September 04, 2023, the average trading volume of AQMS was 716.92K shares.

The stock of Aqua Metals Inc. (NASDAQ: AQMS) has increased by 2.73 when compared to last closing price of 1.10.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 11.88% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-08-28 that As a rule of thumb, you should stay away from penny stocks. When you see shares priced near a buck (or even below), there’s usually a reason for it – and not a good one.

AQMS Trading at -7.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AQMS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.80%, as shares sank -11.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.63% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AQMS rose by +11.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +36.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1020. In addition, Aqua Metals Inc. saw -9.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AQMS starting from SMITH EDWARD J, who purchase 90,500 shares at the price of $1.10 back on Jul 19. After this action, SMITH EDWARD J now owns 309,050 shares of Aqua Metals Inc., valued at $99,550 using the latest closing price.

Zhang Peifang, the Director of Aqua Metals Inc., purchase 72,900 shares at $1.10 during a trade that took place back on Jul 19, which means that Zhang Peifang is holding 251,050 shares at $80,190 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AQMS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-389575.00 for the present operating margin

-98875.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aqua Metals Inc. stands at -385775.00. The total capital return value is set at -56.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch -62.91. Equity return is now at value -87.00, with -55.40 for asset returns.

Based on Aqua Metals Inc. (AQMS), the company’s capital structure generated 30.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.66. Total debt to assets is 19.35, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.31. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.00.

The receivables turnover for the company is 0.00 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.89.

Conclusion

To sum up, Aqua Metals Inc. (AQMS) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.