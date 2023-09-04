Evaluating the Impact of 0.50 Increase on Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc.’s (TSLX) Stock

The stock of Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc. (TSLX) has seen a 1.55% increase in the past week, with a 1.45% gain in the past month, and a 9.07% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.77%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.42% for TSLX.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.51% for TSLX’s stock, with a 9.31% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc. (NYSE: TSLX) Right Now?

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc. (NYSE: TSLX) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 8.81x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.10. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc. (TSLX) by analysts is $21.50, which is $1.18 above the current market price. The public float for TSLX is 86.41M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.34% of that float. On September 04, 2023, the average trading volume of TSLX was 339.29K shares.

TSLX) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc. (NYSE: TSLX) has increased by 0.50 when compared to last closing price of 20.17.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.55% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-01 that BDC reach has expanded to include more opportunities and potential clients. Almost any size and type of company can now benefit by working with a BDC. BDCs lend to companies that cannot readily access traditional lenders for some reason or another.

Analysts’ Opinion of TSLX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TSLX stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for TSLX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TSLX in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $21 based on the research report published on June 16, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TSLX Trading at 3.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TSLX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.77%, as shares sank -3.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.46% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TSLX rose by +1.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.19. In addition, Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc. saw 15.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TSLX starting from Doddy Hurley, who purchase 2,900 shares at the price of $17.51 back on Mar 13. After this action, Doddy Hurley now owns 15,241 shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc., valued at $50,779 using the latest closing price.

Graf Michael, the (1) of Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc., purchase 1,500 shares at $17.55 during a trade that took place back on Mar 10, which means that Graf Michael is holding 3,500 shares at $26,325 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TSLX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+50.42 for the present operating margin

+80.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc. stands at +33.38. The total capital return value is set at 6.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.04.

Based on Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc. (TSLX), the company’s capital structure generated 107.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.80. Total debt to assets is 50.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 43.66. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 21.04.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.46, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.51. The receivables turnover for the company is 21.86 and the total asset turnover is 0.12.

Conclusion

To sum up, Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc. (TSLX) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.