Enservco Corporation (ENSV) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Enservco Corporation (AMEX: ENSV) has increased by 12.69 when compared to last closing price of 0.32.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 14.11% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-08-12 that LONGMONT, Colo., Aug. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Enservco Corporation (NYSE American: ENSV), a diversified national provider of specialized well-site services to the domestic onshore conventional and unconventional oil and gas industries, today announced it has scheduled its 2023 second quarter earnings call for Tuesday August 15, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. ET.

Is It Worth Investing in Enservco Corporation (AMEX: ENSV) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.60. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Enservco Corporation (ENSV) is $1.00, which is $0.64 above the current market price. The public float for ENSV is 22.29M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.46% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ENSV on September 04, 2023 was 206.59K shares.

ENSV’s Market Performance

ENSV stock saw a decrease of 14.11% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -9.41% and a quarterly a decrease of -3.98%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.10%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.25% for Enservco Corporation (ENSV). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.82% for ENSV’s stock, with a simple moving average of -57.84% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ENSV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ENSV stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for ENSV by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ENSV in the upcoming period, according to Northland Capital is $1.25 based on the research report published on November 13, 2015 of the previous year 2015.

ENSV Trading at 3.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ENSV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.10%, as shares sank -6.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.65% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ENSV rose by +14.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -88.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3364. In addition, Enservco Corporation saw -77.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ENSV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-36.07 for the present operating margin

-13.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for Enservco Corporation stands at -25.76. The total capital return value is set at -43.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch -51.57.

Based on Enservco Corporation (ENSV), the company’s capital structure generated 1,125.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 91.84. Total debt to assets is 62.37, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 695.72. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 56.79.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.96, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.41. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.86 and the total asset turnover is 0.94. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.58.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Enservco Corporation (ENSV) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.