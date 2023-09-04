Embecta Corp. (EMBC) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ: EMBC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for EMBC is at 0.53. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for EMBC is 56.98M, and currently, shorts hold a 6.43% of that float. The average trading volume for EMBC on September 04, 2023 was 625.14K shares.

EMBC) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ: EMBC) has decreased by -0.49 when compared to last closing price of 18.33.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 6.42% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-13 that Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 8, 2023 8:00 AM ET Company Participants Pravesh Khandelwal – Vice President of Investor Relations Dev Kurdikar – Chief Executive Officer Jake Elguicze – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Kallum Titchmarsh – Morgan Stanley Marie Thibault – BTIG Travis Steed – Bank of America Securities Operator Welcome, ladies and gentlemen, to the Fiscal Third Quarter 2023 Embecta Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please note that this conference call is being recorded and that the recording will be available on the company’s website for replay following the completion of this call.

EMBC’s Market Performance

EMBC’s stock has risen by 6.42% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -14.33% and a quarterly drop of -33.28%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.72% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.39% for Embecta Corp. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.66% for EMBC’s stock, with a simple moving average of -31.77% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EMBC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EMBC stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for EMBC by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for EMBC in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $28 based on the research report published on January 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

EMBC Trading at -10.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EMBC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.72%, as shares sank -14.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EMBC rose by +6.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -45.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.97. In addition, Embecta Corp. saw -27.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EMBC starting from Kurdikar Devdatt, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $21.81 back on Aug 10. After this action, Kurdikar Devdatt now owns 244,791 shares of Embecta Corp., valued at $109,050 using the latest closing price.

Mann Jeffrey Z, the SVP, GC, Head Corp. Dev., Secy of Embecta Corp., purchase 4,700 shares at $21.67 during a trade that took place back on Aug 10, which means that Mann Jeffrey Z is holding 55,333 shares at $101,849 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EMBC

Equity return is now at value -5.60, with 4.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Embecta Corp. (EMBC) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.