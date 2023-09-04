Electriq Power Holdings Inc. (ELIQ) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

In the past week, ELIQ stock has gone down by -24.15%, with a monthly decline of -68.32% and a quarterly plunge of -82.80%. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.16%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 27.42% for Electriq Power Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -21.29% for ELIQ’s stock, with a -80.53% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Electriq Power Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ELIQ) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Electriq Power Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ELIQ) is above average at 179.00x. The 36-month beta value for ELIQ is also noteworthy at 0.09. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for ELIQ is 5.76M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.47% of that float. The average trading volume of ELIQ on September 04, 2023 was 1.39M shares.

ELIQ stock's latest price update

Electriq Power Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ELIQ) has seen a decline in its stock price by -4.28 in relation to its previous close of 1.87. However, the company has experienced a -24.15% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-08-24 that One of today’s biggest movers is Electriq Power (NYSE: ELIQ ). Indeed, any stock that doubles in a given day is likely to lead the market in terms of gains.

ELIQ Trading at -72.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ELIQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 27.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.16%, as shares sank -59.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -82.97% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ELIQ fell by -24.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -81.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.1428. In addition, Electriq Power Holdings Inc. saw -82.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ELIQ

Equity return is now at value 0.60, with 0.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.02.

Conclusion

In summary, Electriq Power Holdings Inc. (ELIQ) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.