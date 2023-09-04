Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (DFLI) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

In the past week, DFLI stock has gone up by 8.02%, with a monthly decline of -35.66% and a quarterly plunge of -34.46%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.79%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.28% for Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -12.51% for DFLI’s stock, with a -66.68% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: DFLI) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for DFLI is also noteworthy at -0.72. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for DFLI is 24.69M, and at present, short sellers hold a 12.15% of that float. The average trading volume of DFLI on September 04, 2023 was 3.22M shares.

DFLI) stock’s latest price update

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: DFLI) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.74 in relation to its previous close of 1.72. However, the company has experienced a 8.02% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-22 that Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DFLI ) Q2 2023 Results Conference Call August 21, 2023 5:00 PM ET Company Participants Denis Phares – CEO John Marchetti – CFO Conference Call Participants Vincent Anderson – Stifel George Gianarikas – Canaccord Brian Dobson – Chardan Operator Good afternoon. My name is J.P.

Analysts’ Opinion of DFLI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DFLI stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for DFLI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DFLI in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $15 based on the research report published on January 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DFLI Trading at -12.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DFLI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.79%, as shares sank -33.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.67% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DFLI rose by +8.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -78.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.9568. In addition, Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. saw -85.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DFLI starting from Edmonds Karina, who purchase 100 shares at the price of $4.28 back on Feb 23. After this action, Edmonds Karina now owns 30,300 shares of Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp., valued at $428 using the latest closing price.

Edmonds Karina, the Director of Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp., purchase 200 shares at $7.89 during a trade that took place back on Oct 25, which means that Edmonds Karina is holding 30,200 shares at $1,578 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DFLI

Equity return is now at value -171.60, with -46.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (DFLI) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.