Digital Media Solutions Inc. (DMS) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 0.53. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Digital Media Solutions Inc. (DMS) by analysts is $15.35, which is $22.04 above the current market price. The public float for DMS is 0.77M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.74% of that float. On September 04, 2023, the average trading volume of DMS was 27.22K shares.

DMS) stock’s latest price update

Digital Media Solutions Inc. (NYSE: DMS)’s stock price has soared by 10.79 in relation to previous closing price of 3.80. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 3.00% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-14 that Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DMS ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 14, 2023 5:00 PM ET Company Participants Tony Saldana – General Counsel, EVP Legal & Compliance and Secretary Joe Marinucci – President, CEO & Manager Vanessa Guzmán-Clark – Interim CFO Conference Call Participants Maria Ripps – Canaccord David Marsh – Singular Research Operator Thank you for standing by and welcome to the Digital Media Solutions, Inc. Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions].

DMS’s Market Performance

Digital Media Solutions Inc. (DMS) has seen a 3.00% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -10.30% decline in the past month and a -32.92% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 30.64%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 16.19% for DMS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.28% for DMS’s stock, with a -66.20% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

DMS Trading at -9.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DMS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 30.64%, as shares sank -10.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.29% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DMS rose by +3.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -84.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.13. In addition, Digital Media Solutions Inc. saw -79.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DMS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4.41 for the present operating margin

+6.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for Digital Media Solutions Inc. stands at -8.17. The total capital return value is set at -9.94, while invested capital returns managed to touch -16.02. Equity return is now at value 72.00, with -14.00 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.97, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.57 and the total asset turnover is 1.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.93.

Conclusion

To sum up, Digital Media Solutions Inc. (DMS) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.