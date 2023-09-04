Digital Brands Group Inc. (DBGI) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Digital Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ: DBGI) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -9.14 compared to its previous closing price of 11.82. However, the company has seen a gain of 25.98% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-08-30 that Digital Brands (NASDAQ: DBGI ) stock is climbing higher on Wednesday despite a lack of news from the women’s apparel company. Investors will note that the company hasn’t put out any press releases on Wednesday.

Is It Worth Investing in Digital Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ: DBGI) Right Now?

Digital Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ: DBGI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 0.03x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for DBGI is at 0.63. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for DBGI is 0.24M, and currently, shorts hold a 10.40% of that float. The average trading volume for DBGI on September 04, 2023 was 148.16K shares.

DBGI’s Market Performance

DBGI’s stock has seen a 25.98% increase for the week, with a -12.34% drop in the past month and a -41.57% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 39.68%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 35.39% for Digital Brands Group Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.14% for DBGI’s stock, with a -76.03% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

DBGI Trading at -21.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DBGI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 35.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 39.68%, as shares sank -9.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -35.14% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DBGI rose by +25.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -91.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.39. In addition, Digital Brands Group Inc. saw -89.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DBGI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-114.47 for the present operating margin

+26.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Digital Brands Group Inc. stands at -272.30. Equity return is now at value 340.30, with -105.10 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.00, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.88. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.99 and the total asset turnover is 0.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.22.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Digital Brands Group Inc. (DBGI) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.