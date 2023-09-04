Diageo plc (DEO) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Diageo plc (NYSE: DEO) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for DEO is 0.69. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 3 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for DEO is $189.99, which is $18.99 above the current price. The public float for DEO is 142.36M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.80% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DEO on September 04, 2023 was 377.02K shares.

DEO) stock’s latest price update

Diageo plc (NYSE: DEO)’s stock price has gone decline by -1.15 in comparison to its previous close of 165.65, however, the company has experienced a -1.85% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-30 that Diageo (DEO) looks poised for growth on a solid business momentum, driven by premiumization efforts, recovery across markets, pricing actions and supply productivity savings amid inflation woes.

DEO’s Market Performance

Diageo plc (DEO) has seen a -1.85% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -4.14% decline in the past month and a -4.31% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.22%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.14% for DEO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.33% for DEO’s stock, with a simple moving average of -7.57% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DEO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DEO stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for DEO by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for DEO in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $155 based on the research report published on July 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DEO Trading at -4.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DEO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.22%, as shares sank -3.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.78% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DEO fell by -1.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $169.07. In addition, Diageo plc saw -8.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DEO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+31.23 for the present operating margin

+60.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for Diageo plc stands at +21.82. The total capital return value is set at 20.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.35. Equity return is now at value 47.50, with 10.40 for asset returns.

Based on Diageo plc (DEO), the company’s capital structure generated 216.70 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 68.42. Total debt to assets is 47.58, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 193.99. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 61.25.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.08, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.21 and the total asset turnover is 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.63.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Diageo plc (DEO) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.