Dermata Therapeutics Inc. (DRMA) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Dermata Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DRMA) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 1.61 compared to its previous closing price of 1.24. However, the company has seen a gain of 15.60% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Accesswire reported 2023-06-13 that SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 13, 2023 / Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRMA, DRMAW) (“Dermata” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focusing on the treatment of medical and aesthetic skin conditions, announced today that Dermata’s CEO, Gerald Proehl, has been invited to present at the Healthcare Virtual Conference Part II, presented by Maxim Group LLC and hosted by M-Vest, on Tuesday, June 20th to Thursday, June 22nd at 9:00 A.M. ET. The exponential growth in knowledge and expertise in science and medicine continues to drive opportunities in the healthcare space.

Is It Worth Investing in Dermata Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DRMA) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for DRMA is also noteworthy at 0.45. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for DRMA is $4.00, which is $88.74 above than the current price. The public float for DRMA is 2.94M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.49% of that float. The average trading volume of DRMA on September 04, 2023 was 231.03K shares.

DRMA’s Market Performance

The stock of Dermata Therapeutics Inc. (DRMA) has seen a 15.60% increase in the past week, with a 0.80% rise in the past month, and a -17.11% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.80%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.17% for DRMA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.30% for DRMA’s stock, with a -59.67% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

DRMA Trading at -10.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DRMA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.80%, as shares surge +4.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -36.84% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DRMA rose by +15.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -87.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1659. In addition, Dermata Therapeutics Inc. saw -80.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DRMA

The total capital return value is set at -119.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch -119.18. Equity return is now at value -108.60, with -94.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.53.

Conclusion

In summary, Dermata Therapeutics Inc. (DRMA) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.