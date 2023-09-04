Definitive Healthcare Corp. (DH) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

while the 36-month beta value is 0.75.

The public float for DH is 67.24M, and currently, short sellers hold a 13.97% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of DH on September 04, 2023 was 663.70K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

DH) stock’s latest price update

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ: DH)’s stock price has decreased by -1.91 compared to its previous closing price of 9.40. However, the company has seen a -1.71% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-14 that Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH ) Q2 2023 Results Conference Call August 14, 2023 5:00 PM ET Company Participants Matt Ruderman – Chief Legal Officer Robert Musslewhite – Chief Executive Officer Jason Krantz – Founder and Executive Chairman Rick Booth – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Craig Hettenbach – Morgan Stanley Matt Shea – Needham & Company Brian Peterson – Raymond James Allen Lutz – Bank of America David Grossman – Stifel Jonathan Yong – Credit Suisse George Hill – Deutsche Bank Operator Welcome to the Definitive Healthcare Q2 2023 Earnings Call. Our host for today’s call is Robert Musslewhite.

DH’s Market Performance

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (DH) has seen a -1.71% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -15.88% decline in the past month and a -15.57% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.07%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.59% for DH. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.06% for DH stock, with a simple moving average of -16.73% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DH stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for DH by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for DH in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $13 based on the research report published on July 24, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DH Trading at -14.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.07%, as shares sank -18.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.82% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DH fell by -1.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.03. In addition, Definitive Healthcare Corp. saw -16.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DH starting from SEA VII Management, LLC, who sale 6,656 shares at the price of $9.39 back on Aug 24. After this action, SEA VII Management, LLC now owns 1,441,657 shares of Definitive Healthcare Corp., valued at $62,500 using the latest closing price.

SEA VII Management, LLC, the Director of Definitive Healthcare Corp., sale 6,240 shares at $9.11 during a trade that took place back on May 12, which means that SEA VII Management, LLC is holding 1,743,478 shares at $56,846 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DH

Equity return is now at value -1.30, with -0.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Definitive Healthcare Corp. (DH) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.