Data Storage Corporation’s (DTST) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, DTST stock has gone up by 12.79%, with a monthly gain of 25.00% and a quarterly surge of 73.58%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.23%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.85% for Data Storage Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 18.61% for DTST’s stock, with a 66.54% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Data Storage Corporation (NASDAQ: DTST) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.38. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Data Storage Corporation (DTST) by analysts is $8.00, which is $4.65 above the current market price. The public float for DTST is 4.21M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.89% of that float. On September 04, 2023, the average trading volume of DTST was 55.42K shares.

The stock price of Data Storage Corporation (NASDAQ: DTST) has dropped by -7.97 compared to previous close of 3.64. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 12.79% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-08-24 that As we enter the final months of 2023, the stock market continues to face headwinds. Inflation remains stubbornly high, the Federal Reserve is still on its rate-hiking path, and recession fears linger.

DTST Trading at 26.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DTST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.23%, as shares surge +26.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +62.70% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DTST rose by +12.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +58.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.86. In addition, Data Storage Corporation saw 126.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for DTST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7.34 for the present operating margin

+28.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for Data Storage Corporation stands at -18.25. The total capital return value is set at -7.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch -20.18. Equity return is now at value -15.50, with -12.80 for asset returns.

Based on Data Storage Corporation (DTST), the company’s capital structure generated 8.64 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.95. Total debt to assets is 6.85, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.94.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.57, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 7.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.11 and the total asset turnover is 0.95. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.40.

Conclusion

To sum up, Data Storage Corporation (DTST) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.