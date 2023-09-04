CURO Group Holdings Corp.’s (CURO) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, CURO stock has gone up by 11.30%, with a monthly decline of -12.33% and a quarterly plunge of -16.88%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.01%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.04% for CURO Group Holdings Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.04% for CURO’s stock, with a -45.67% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE: CURO) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 2.72. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted for CURO Group Holdings Corp. (CURO) by analysts is $3.00, which is $1.72 above the current market price. The public float for CURO is 22.41M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.97% of that float. On September 04, 2023, the average trading volume of CURO was 184.12K shares.

CURO) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE: CURO) has jumped by 18.52 compared to previous close of 1.08. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 11.30% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-23 that CURO’s subsidiary, Heights Finance, faces lawsuit for deceptively pushing struggling borrowers to refinance short-term loans and placing them in continuous debt.

Analysts’ Opinion of CURO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CURO stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for CURO by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for CURO in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $4 based on the research report published on February 24, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CURO Trading at -10.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CURO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.01%, as shares sank -18.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.50% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CURO rose by +11.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -64.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2790. In addition, CURO Group Holdings Corp. saw -63.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CURO starting from Clark Douglas D, who purchase 2,390 shares at the price of $1.67 back on Aug 02. After this action, Clark Douglas D now owns 788,557 shares of CURO Group Holdings Corp., valued at $3,994 using the latest closing price.

Clark Douglas D, the Chief Executive Officer of CURO Group Holdings Corp., purchase 17,610 shares at $1.69 during a trade that took place back on Aug 01, which means that Clark Douglas D is holding 786,167 shares at $29,682 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CURO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.73 for the present operating margin

+90.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for CURO Group Holdings Corp. stands at -18.08. The total capital return value is set at 2.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch -7.82. Equity return is now at value 261.90, with -10.20 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.01, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.59 and the total asset turnover is 0.39.

Conclusion

To sum up, CURO Group Holdings Corp. (CURO) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.