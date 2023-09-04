Cue Health Inc. (HLTH) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

while the 36-month beta value is 0.98.

The public float for HLTH is 135.31M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.70% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of HLTH on September 04, 2023 was 948.18K shares.

HLTH) stock’s latest price update

Cue Health Inc. (NASDAQ: HLTH) has seen a decline in its stock price by -5.20 in relation to its previous close of 0.54. However, the company has experienced a 16.31% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-09 that Cue Health Inc. (NASDAQ:HLTH ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 9, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Lorna Williams – IR Ayub Khattak – Co-Founder, President, CEO & Chairman Aasim Javed – CFO Conference Call Participants David Delahunt – Goldman Sachs Charles Rhyee – TD Cowen Operator Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Cue Health Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call.

HLTH’s Market Performance

HLTH’s stock has risen by 16.31% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 7.29% and a quarterly drop of -14.68%. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.49% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 14.99% for Cue Health Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 23.00% for HLTH stock, with a simple moving average of -65.60% for the last 200 days.

HLTH Trading at 21.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HLTH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.49%, as shares surge +17.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.77% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HLTH rose by +16.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -84.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4200. In addition, Cue Health Inc. saw -75.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HLTH starting from Sever Clint, who sale 29,269 shares at the price of $3.02 back on Dec 08. After this action, Sever Clint now owns 3,939,647 shares of Cue Health Inc., valued at $88,334 using the latest closing price.

Sever Clint, the Chief Product Officer of Cue Health Inc., sale 24,147 shares at $2.98 during a trade that took place back on Dec 07, which means that Sever Clint is holding 3,939,647 shares at $71,958 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HLTH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-42.12 for the present operating margin

+31.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cue Health Inc. stands at -40.14. The total capital return value is set at -29.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch -28.17. Equity return is now at value -52.90, with -41.60 for asset returns.

Based on Cue Health Inc. (HLTH), the company’s capital structure generated 9.54 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.71. Total debt to assets is 7.92, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.11.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.46. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.75 and the total asset turnover is 0.59. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.21.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Cue Health Inc. (HLTH) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.