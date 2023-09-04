Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. (CBRL) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. (NASDAQ: CBRL) has plunged by -1.40 when compared to previous closing price of 82.43, but the company has seen a 0.82% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-01 that ABCB, CZFS and CBRL have been added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List on August 1, 2023.

Is It Worth Investing in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. (NASDAQ: CBRL) Right Now?

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. (NASDAQ: CBRL) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 19.21x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.35. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. (CBRL) by analysts is $95.13, which is $13.84 above the current market price. The public float for CBRL is 21.72M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.46% of that float. On September 04, 2023, the average trading volume of CBRL was 539.62K shares.

CBRL’s Market Performance

CBRL stock saw a decrease of 0.82% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -11.86% and a quarterly a decrease of -20.55%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.30%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.35% for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. (CBRL). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.59% for CBRL stock, with a simple moving average of -20.60% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CBRL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CBRL stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for CBRL by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CBRL in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $96 based on the research report published on July 18, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CBRL Trading at -10.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CBRL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.30%, as shares sank -10.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.90% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CBRL rose by +0.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $84.73. In addition, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. saw -14.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CBRL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.68 for the present operating margin

+9.50 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. stands at +4.04. The total capital return value is set at 8.74, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.77. Equity return is now at value 19.40, with 4.20 for asset returns.

Based on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. (CBRL), the company’s capital structure generated 234.63 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 70.12. Total debt to assets is 46.87, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 223.94. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 66.92.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.86, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 78.56 and the total asset turnover is 1.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.63.

Conclusion

To sum up, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. (CBRL) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.