Core Laboratories Inc. (CLB) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE: CLB) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 29.77x. and a 36-month beta value of 2.68. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Core Laboratories Inc. (CLB) by analysts is $23.50, which is -$1.42 below the current market price. The public float for CLB is 46.35M, and at present, short sellers hold a 14.88% of that float. On September 04, 2023, the average trading volume of CLB was 524.13K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

CLB) stock’s latest price update

Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE: CLB)’s stock price has increased by 3.66 compared to its previous closing price of 24.04. However, the company has seen a 5.15% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-07-31 that Core Laboratories (CLB) anticipates revenues and operating income in the range of $128-$132 million and $15.2-$17.5 million, respectively, with earnings in the band of 21-25 cents per share for Q3 2023.

CLB’s Market Performance

Core Laboratories Inc. (CLB) has seen a 5.15% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -2.31% decline in the past month and a -3.82% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.79%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.73% for CLB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.47% for CLB stock, with a simple moving average of 8.95% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CLB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CLB stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for CLB by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for CLB in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $21 based on the research report published on June 30, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CLB Trading at 2.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.79%, as shares sank -1.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.95% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLB rose by +5.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.54. In addition, Core Laboratories Inc. saw 22.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CLB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.33 for the present operating margin

+16.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for Core Laboratories Inc. stands at +3.97. The total capital return value is set at 9.92, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.93. Equity return is now at value 20.40, with 6.70 for asset returns.

Based on Core Laboratories Inc. (CLB), the company’s capital structure generated 120.69 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 54.69. Total debt to assets is 38.45, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 114.35. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 51.81.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.46, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.42 and the total asset turnover is 0.84. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.05.

Conclusion

To sum up, Core Laboratories Inc. (CLB) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.