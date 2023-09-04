Commerce Bancshares Inc. (CBSH) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Commerce Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ: CBSH)’s stock price has soared by 1.75 in relation to previous closing price of 49.09. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 1.67% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-21 that Decent loan demand, solid non-interest income performance and a strong balance sheet support Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) despite poor asset quality and mounting expenses.

Is It Worth Investing in Commerce Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ: CBSH) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Commerce Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ: CBSH) is above average at 12.66x. The 36-month beta value for CBSH is also noteworthy at 0.75. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for CBSH is $52.67, which is $2.72 above than the current price. The public float for CBSH is 121.42M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.34% of that float. The average trading volume of CBSH on September 04, 2023 was 567.90K shares.

CBSH’s Market Performance

CBSH’s stock has seen a 1.67% increase for the week, with a -6.79% drop in the past month and a -1.23% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.86%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.94% for Commerce Bancshares Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.82% for CBSH’s stock, with a simple moving average of -14.11% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CBSH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CBSH stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for CBSH by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for CBSH in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $48 based on the research report published on May 16, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CBSH Trading at -1.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CBSH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.86%, as shares sank -6.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.70% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CBSH rose by +1.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $50.71. In addition, Commerce Bancshares Inc. saw -26.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CBSH starting from BRAUER BLACKFORD F, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $49.14 back on Aug 23. After this action, BRAUER BLACKFORD F now owns 28,426 shares of Commerce Bancshares Inc., valued at $245,676 using the latest closing price.

Brooks Derrick, the Senior Vice President of Commerce Bancshares Inc., sale 1,430 shares at $52.63 during a trade that took place back on Aug 01, which means that Brooks Derrick is holding 8,526 shares at $75,261 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CBSH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+41.65 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Commerce Bancshares Inc. stands at +31.87. The total capital return value is set at 10.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.23. Equity return is now at value 19.60, with 1.50 for asset returns.

Based on Commerce Bancshares Inc. (CBSH), the company’s capital structure generated 116.69 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 53.85. Total debt to assets is 9.02, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.17. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.54.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.73, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.14.

Conclusion

In summary, Commerce Bancshares Inc. (CBSH) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.