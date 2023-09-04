Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (COCP) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (COCP) has gone down by -2.79% for the week, with a 4.12% rise in the past month and a 25.23% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.57%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 8.61% for COCP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.58% for COCP’s stock, with a 13.82% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: COCP) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for COCP is 1.20. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (COCP) is $9.67, which is $6.89 above the current market price. The public float for COCP is 7.12M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.18% of that float. On September 04, 2023, COCP’s average trading volume was 29.01K shares.

COCP) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: COCP) has decreased by -7.33 when compared to last closing price of 3.00.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -2.79% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PennyStocks reported 2023-04-10 that Penny stocks to watch this week under $3. The post Penny Stocks To Buy Now?

Analysts’ Opinion of COCP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for COCP stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for COCP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for COCP in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $5 based on the research report published on July 08, 2020 of the previous year 2020.

COCP Trading at 4.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COCP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.57%, as shares surge +5.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.45% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COCP fell by -2.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.86. In addition, Cocrystal Pharma Inc. saw 42.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COCP starting from FROST PHILLIP MD ET AL, who purchase 1,015,229 shares at the price of $1.97 back on Apr 04. After this action, FROST PHILLIP MD ET AL now owns 1,319,838 shares of Cocrystal Pharma Inc., valued at $2,000,001 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COCP

The total capital return value is set at -30.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch -66.12. Equity return is now at value -51.20, with -48.70 for asset returns.

Based on Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (COCP), the company’s capital structure generated 0.75 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.75. Total debt to assets is 0.73, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.14. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.14.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 33.04.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (COCP) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.