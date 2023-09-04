ClearSign Technologies Corporation (CLIR): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.00. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for ClearSign Technologies Corporation (CLIR) is $6.00, which is $4.98 above the current market price. The public float for CLIR is 30.81M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.36% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CLIR on September 04, 2023 was 52.15K shares.

CLIR) stock’s latest price update

The stock of ClearSign Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: CLIR) has decreased by -11.30 when compared to last closing price of 1.15.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -6.93% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-31 that ClearSign Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:CLIR ) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript August 31, 2023 5:00 PM ET Company Participants Matthew Selinger – Investor Relations Brent Hinds – Vice President, Finance, Controller Jim Deller – President, Chief Executive Officer Conference Call Participants Sameer Joshi – H.C. Wainwright Robert Kecseg – Las Colinas Operator Good day, and welcome to the ClearSign Technologies Second Quarter 2023 Conference Call.

CLIR’s Market Performance

ClearSign Technologies Corporation (CLIR) has experienced a -6.93% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -18.40% drop in the past month, and a -32.89% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.92%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.60% for CLIR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.36% for CLIR’s stock, with a 5.78% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CLIR Trading at -16.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLIR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.92%, as shares sank -8.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.73% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLIR fell by -6.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +50.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0509. In addition, ClearSign Technologies Corporation saw 90.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CLIR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1635.56 for the present operating margin

-8.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for ClearSign Technologies Corporation stands at -1539.57. The total capital return value is set at -65.25, while invested capital returns managed to touch -62.55. Equity return is now at value -61.40, with -51.10 for asset returns.

Based on ClearSign Technologies Corporation (CLIR), the company’s capital structure generated 3.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.62. Total debt to assets is 3.29, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.37. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.28.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 21.60, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.37 and the total asset turnover is 0.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.49.

Conclusion

To put it simply, ClearSign Technologies Corporation (CLIR) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.