China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (CLEU) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CLEU)’s stock price has dropped by -1.80 in relation to previous closing price of 0.44. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 32.12% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Benzinga reported 2022-05-19 that A circuit breaker is an automatic, temporary trading halt on certain securities when the underlying stock is experiencing times of high volatility. It is a measure put in place to help restore and bring order to the markets.

Is It Worth Investing in China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CLEU) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.07. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for CLEU is 22.67M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.07% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CLEU on September 04, 2023 was 2.44M shares.

CLEU’s Market Performance

CLEU’s stock has seen a 32.12% increase for the week, with a -78.63% drop in the past month and a -43.38% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 19.70%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 31.47% for China Liberal Education Holdings Limited. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -55.53% for CLEU’s stock, with a -54.85% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CLEU Trading at -66.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLEU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 31.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.70%, as shares sank -79.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -60.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLEU rose by +32.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -65.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8977. In addition, China Liberal Education Holdings Limited saw -56.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CLEU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-11.94 for the present operating margin

+51.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for China Liberal Education Holdings Limited stands at -14.56. The total capital return value is set at -2.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.23. Equity return is now at value -3.40, with -2.50 for asset returns.

Based on China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (CLEU), the company’s capital structure generated 1.61 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.59.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.10, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.06 and the total asset turnover is 0.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.92.

Conclusion

To put it simply, China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (CLEU) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.