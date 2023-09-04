Chart Industries Inc. (GTLS) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Chart Industries Inc. (NYSE: GTLS) is above average at 209.93x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.56.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Chart Industries Inc. (GTLS) is $202.41, which is $23.0 above the current market price. The public float for GTLS is 42.51M, and currently, short sellers hold a 15.51% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of GTLS on September 04, 2023 was 546.14K shares.

The stock price of Chart Industries Inc. (NYSE: GTLS) has jumped by 1.37 compared to previous close of 180.58. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 10.27% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-29 that Chart Industries closed a $4.4 billion deal for Howden, increasing its service and repair business and generating cost synergies. The company reported record-breaking second quarter results, with a total backlog of ~$4 billion and strong order growth momentum. Chart Industries’ valuation suggests a fair value estimate of $190 per share is warranted, with potential upside should free cash flow come in better than expected.

GTLS’s Market Performance

Chart Industries Inc. (GTLS) has experienced a 10.27% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 7.60% rise in the past month, and a 50.95% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.87%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.45% for GTLS.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.12% for GTLS’s stock, with a 34.87% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GTLS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GTLS stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for GTLS by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for GTLS in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $224 based on the research report published on August 09, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GTLS Trading at 11.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GTLS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.87%, as shares surge +9.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.59% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GTLS rose by +10.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +39.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $168.56. In addition, Chart Industries Inc. saw 58.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GTLS starting from Vinci Gerald F, who purchase 300 shares at the price of $119.28 back on Mar 21. After this action, Vinci Gerald F now owns 300 shares of Chart Industries Inc., valued at $35,784 using the latest closing price.

Harty Linda S, the Director of Chart Industries Inc., purchase 5,000 shares at $105.01 during a trade that took place back on Mar 20, which means that Harty Linda S is holding 6,067 shares at $525,038 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GTLS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.09 for the present operating margin

+22.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Chart Industries Inc. stands at +5.06. The total capital return value is set at 3.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.34.

Based on Chart Industries Inc. (GTLS), the company’s capital structure generated 86.63 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.42. Total debt to assets is 39.27, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 76.82. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 41.16.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.28, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.51. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.30 and the total asset turnover is 0.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.41.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Chart Industries Inc. (GTLS) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.