Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (TAST) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TAST) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.72 in relation to its previous close of 6.98. However, the company has experienced a 5.00% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-31 that Carrols Restaurant (TAST) made it through our “Recent Price Strength” screen and could be a great choice for investors looking to make a profit from stocks that are currently on the move.

Is It Worth Investing in Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TAST) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 2.28.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (TAST) is $9.25, which is $2.32 above the current market price. The public float for TAST is 34.24M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.96% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of TAST on September 04, 2023 was 728.31K shares.

TAST’s Market Performance

The stock of Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (TAST) has seen a 5.00% increase in the past week, with a 24.64% rise in the past month, and a 22.01% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.50%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.33% for TAST. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.57% for TAST’s stock, with a 93.83% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TAST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TAST stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for TAST by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TAST in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $4 based on the research report published on March 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TAST Trading at 18.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TAST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.50%, as shares surge +19.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +34.82% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TAST rose by +5.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +317.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.88. In addition, Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. saw 409.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TAST starting from Cross Richard G, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $7.06 back on Aug 30. After this action, Cross Richard G now owns 277,179 shares of Carrols Restaurant Group Inc., valued at $35,300 using the latest closing price.

Myers William E, the VP of Carrols Restaurant Group Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $2.03 during a trade that took place back on Mar 14, which means that Myers William E is holding 88,571 shares at $20,265 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TAST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.42 for the present operating margin

+7.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. stands at -4.37. The total capital return value is set at -1.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch -5.22. Equity return is now at value -7.50, with -0.70 for asset returns.

Based on Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (TAST), the company’s capital structure generated 869.88 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 89.69. Total debt to assets is 70.07, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 833.59. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 85.95.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.92, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.96. The receivables turnover for the company is 94.24 and the total asset turnover is 0.90. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.38.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (TAST) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.