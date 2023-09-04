Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE: CRS) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 57.03x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.78. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS) by analysts is $70.00, which is $5.67 above the current market price. The public float for CRS is 47.64M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.76% of that float. On September 04, 2023, the average trading volume of CRS was 357.66K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

CRS) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE: CRS) has increased by 2.71 when compared to last closing price of 62.63. Despite this, the company has experienced a 9.33% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-01 that Does Carpenter Technology (CRS) have what it takes to be a top stock pick for momentum investors? Let’s find out.

CRS’s Market Performance

CRS’s stock has risen by 9.33% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 11.53% and a quarterly rise of 31.29%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.14% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.73% for Carpenter Technology Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.33% for CRS’s stock, with a 33.17% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CRS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CRS stocks, with Northcoast repeating the rating for CRS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CRS in the upcoming period, according to Northcoast is $73 based on the research report published on August 25, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CRS Trading at 12.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.80% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.14%, as shares surge +10.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRS rose by +9.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +59.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $59.16. In addition, Carpenter Technology Corporation saw 74.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRS starting from KAROL STEVEN E, who sale 60,656 shares at the price of $60.17 back on Aug 01. After this action, KAROL STEVEN E now owns 275,127 shares of Carpenter Technology Corporation, valued at $3,649,490 using the latest closing price.

KAROL STEVEN E, the Director of Carpenter Technology Corporation, sale 49,733 shares at $60.10 during a trade that took place back on Aug 01, which means that KAROL STEVEN E is holding 180,000 shares at $2,988,953 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CRS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.92 for the present operating margin

+13.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for Carpenter Technology Corporation stands at +2.20. The total capital return value is set at 5.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.72. Equity return is now at value 4.20, with 1.80 for asset returns.

Based on Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS), the company’s capital structure generated 49.64 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.17. Total debt to assets is 24.42, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 49.64. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.51, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.58 and the total asset turnover is 0.85. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.79.

Conclusion

To sum up, Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.