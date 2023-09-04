Camtek Ltd. (CAMT) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ: CAMT) has increased by 0.33 when compared to last closing price of 60.30. Despite this, the company has experienced a 16.55% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-15 that Camtek produces automated inspection and measuring equipment for high-end chip manufacturing, with a unique product line. CAMT got 52 orders for this equipment in a short time span. This is likely downwind of Nvidia’s data center GPUs. Camtek’s Q2 earnings show sequential growth and positive guidance for the rest of the year. I think 2024 and 2025 will be a lot bigger.

Is It Worth Investing in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ: CAMT) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ: CAMT) is above average at 37.46x. The 36-month beta value for CAMT is also noteworthy at 1.45. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for CAMT is $57.14, which is -$5.07 below than the current price. The public float for CAMT is 27.02M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.58% of that float. The average trading volume of CAMT on September 04, 2023 was 314.26K shares.

CAMT’s Market Performance

CAMT stock saw an increase of 16.55% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 28.18% and a quarterly increase of 111.83%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.40%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.95% for Camtek Ltd. (CAMT). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 21.39% for CAMT’s stock, with a 97.13% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CAMT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CAMT stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for CAMT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CAMT in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $50 based on the research report published on July 18, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CAMT Trading at 38.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CAMT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.40%, as shares surge +28.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +85.47% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CAMT rose by +16.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +146.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $50.52. In addition, Camtek Ltd. saw 175.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CAMT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+25.40 for the present operating margin

+49.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for Camtek Ltd. stands at +24.91. The total capital return value is set at 15.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.91. Equity return is now at value 19.90, with 11.50 for asset returns.

Based on Camtek Ltd. (CAMT), the company’s capital structure generated 51.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.18. Total debt to assets is 29.36, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 51.59. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.95.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.07, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.33 and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.29.

Conclusion

In summary, Camtek Ltd. (CAMT) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.