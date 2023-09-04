California Resources Corporation (CRC) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for California Resources Corporation (NYSE: CRC) is above average at 4.69x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.68.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for California Resources Corporation (CRC) is $61.14, which is $6.12 above the current market price. The public float for CRC is 68.48M, and currently, short sellers hold a 8.13% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CRC on September 04, 2023 was 1.04M shares.

CRC) stock’s latest price update

California Resources Corporation (NYSE: CRC)’s stock price has increased by 1.86 compared to its previous closing price of 55.84. However, the company has seen a 2.56% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-01 that California Resources Corporation (OTCPK:CRCQW) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 1, 2023 1:00 PM ET Company Participants Joanna Park – Vice President, Investor Relations and Treasurer Francisco Leon – President and Chief Executive Officer Manuela Molina – Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Chris Gould – Executive Vice President and Chief Sustainability Officer, and Managing Director, CTV Holdings Conference Call Participants Scott Hanold – RBC Capital Markets Kalei Akamine – Bank of America Nate Pendleton – Stifel Nitin Kumar – Mizuho Leo Mariani – ROTH MKM Noel Parks – Tuohy Brothers Investment Research Operator Good day and welcome to the California Resources Corporation Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please note this event is being recorded.

CRC’s Market Performance

California Resources Corporation (CRC) has experienced a 2.56% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 9.07% rise in the past month, and a 44.55% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.85%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.34% for CRC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.97% for CRC stock, with a simple moving average of 30.02% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CRC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CRC stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for CRC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CRC in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $60 based on the research report published on February 24, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CRC Trading at 12.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.30% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.85%, as shares surge +6.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +32.28% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRC rose by +2.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $55.40. In addition, California Resources Corporation saw 30.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRC starting from Roby William B, who purchase 103 shares at the price of $45.23 back on Sep 06. After this action, Roby William B now owns 41,892 shares of California Resources Corporation, valued at $4,659 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CRC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+41.56 for the present operating margin

+53.35 for the gross margin

The net margin for California Resources Corporation stands at +16.08. The total capital return value is set at 55.82, while invested capital returns managed to touch 21.73. Equity return is now at value 45.80, with 22.90 for asset returns.

Based on California Resources Corporation (CRC), the company’s capital structure generated 35.52 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 26.21. Total debt to assets is 16.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 34.55. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 25.49.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.32, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.31 and the total asset turnover is 0.83. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.97.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, California Resources Corporation (CRC) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.