Cadrenal Therapeutics Inc. (CVKD) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The public float for CVKD is 4.94M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.99% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CVKD on September 04, 2023 was 406.50K shares.

CVKD) stock’s latest price update

Cadrenal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CVKD)’s stock price has gone rise by 15.71 in comparison to its previous close of 0.77, however, the company has experienced a 25.30% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. PRNewsWire reported 2023-08-28 that PONTE VEDRA, Fla., Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc., (Nasdaq: CVKD) a biopharmaceutical company developing tecarfarin, a late-stage novel oral and reversible anticoagulant (blood thinner) to prevent heart attacks, strokes and deaths due to blood clots in patients with certain rare medical conditions, today announced that its Founder, Chairman, and CEO Quang Pham; CFO Matthew Szot; and CMO, Dr. Douglas Losordo, will be participating in the H.C.

CVKD’s Market Performance

CVKD’s stock has risen by 25.30% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 1.38% and a quarterly drop of -34.96%. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.30% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.83% for Cadrenal Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 17.79% for CVKD’s stock, with a -41.67% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CVKD Trading at -19.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CVKD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.30%, as shares surge +0.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -42.88% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CVKD rose by +25.30%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7565. In addition, Cadrenal Therapeutics Inc. saw -78.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CVKD starting from MURPHY JOHN RAYMOND, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $1.39 back on Mar 21. After this action, MURPHY JOHN RAYMOND now owns 594,792 shares of Cadrenal Therapeutics Inc., valued at $13,900 using the latest closing price.

MURPHY JOHN RAYMOND, the Director of Cadrenal Therapeutics Inc., purchase 20,000 shares at $1.67 during a trade that took place back on Mar 16, which means that MURPHY JOHN RAYMOND is holding 574,792 shares at $33,398 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CVKD

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.04.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Cadrenal Therapeutics Inc. (CVKD) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.