Cactus Inc. (WHD) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Cactus Inc. (NYSE: WHD) has increased by 4.11 when compared to last closing price of 53.34. Despite this, the company has experienced a 9.23% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-08 that Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD ) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript August 8, 2023 10:00 AM ET Company Participants Alan Boyd – Director of Corporate Development and IR Scott Bender – Chairman and CEO Steve Tadlock – CFO TS – CEO, FlexSteel Conference Call Participants Stephen Gengaro – Stifel David Anderson – Barclays Kurt Hallead – Benchmark Saurabh Pant – Bank of America Operator Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Cactus Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call.

Is It Worth Investing in Cactus Inc. (NYSE: WHD) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Cactus Inc. (NYSE: WHD) is above average at 28.61x. The 36-month beta value for WHD is also noteworthy at 2.03. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for WHD is $56.89, which is $1.36 above than the current price. The public float for WHD is 64.13M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.18% of that float. The average trading volume of WHD on September 04, 2023 was 517.99K shares.

WHD’s Market Performance

WHD stock saw an increase of 9.23% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 7.35% and a quarterly increase of 57.94%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.52%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.63% for Cactus Inc. (WHD). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.53% for WHD’s stock, with a 20.10% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WHD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WHD stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for WHD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WHD in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $70 based on the research report published on January 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

WHD Trading at 15.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WHD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.52%, as shares surge +7.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +40.30% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WHD rose by +9.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by unch in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $51.84. In addition, Cactus Inc. saw 10.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WHD starting from Rothstein Bruce M, who sale 40,000 shares at the price of $51.01 back on Aug 21. After this action, Rothstein Bruce M now owns 0 shares of Cactus Inc., valued at $2,040,460 using the latest closing price.

ODONNELL JOHN A, the Director of Cactus Inc., sale 27,508 shares at $50.95 during a trade that took place back on Aug 21, which means that ODONNELL JOHN A is holding 20,313 shares at $1,401,464 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WHD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+25.39 for the present operating margin

+35.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cactus Inc. stands at +16.01. The total capital return value is set at 25.43, while invested capital returns managed to touch 20.24. Equity return is now at value 19.90, with 10.00 for asset returns.

Based on Cactus Inc. (WHD), the company’s capital structure generated 6.21 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.85. Total debt to assets is 3.17, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.34. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.08.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.05 and the total asset turnover is 0.66. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.61.

Conclusion

In summary, Cactus Inc. (WHD) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.