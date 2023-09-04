Brunswick Corporation (BC) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) has surged by 2.68 when compared to previous closing price of 79.12, but the company has seen a 0.49% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-07-27 that Although the revenue and EPS for Brunswick (BC) give a sense of how its business performed in the quarter ended June 2023, it might be worth considering how some key metrics compare with Wall Street estimates and the year-ago numbers.

Is It Worth Investing in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) Right Now?

Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 10.61x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.56. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Brunswick Corporation (BC) by analysts is $100.77, which is $18.83 above the current market price. The public float for BC is 68.80M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.24% of that float. On September 04, 2023, the average trading volume of BC was 632.37K shares.

BC’s Market Performance

BC’s stock has seen a 0.49% increase for the week, with a -3.00% drop in the past month and a 0.82% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.55%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.26% for Brunswick Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.88% for BC’s stock, with a 0.20% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BC Trading at -3.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.55%, as shares sank -4.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.98% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BC rose by +0.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $82.63. In addition, Brunswick Corporation saw 12.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BC starting from COOPER NANCY E, who sale 333 shares at the price of $84.88 back on Aug 01. After this action, COOPER NANCY E now owns 21,118 shares of Brunswick Corporation, valued at $28,265 using the latest closing price.

SINGER DAVID V, the Director of Brunswick Corporation, sale 177 shares at $85.23 during a trade that took place back on Aug 01, which means that SINGER DAVID V is holding 22,808 shares at $15,086 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.90 for the present operating margin

+27.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for Brunswick Corporation stands at +10.00. The total capital return value is set at 22.26, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.36. Equity return is now at value 26.90, with 8.80 for asset returns.

Based on Brunswick Corporation (BC), the company’s capital structure generated 129.00 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.33. Total debt to assets is 41.68, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 123.28. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 53.83.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.14, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.25 and the total asset turnover is 1.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.81.

Conclusion

To sum up, Brunswick Corporation (BC) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.