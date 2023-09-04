Brighthouse Financial Inc. (BHF) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Brighthouse Financial Inc. (NASDAQ: BHF) has seen a rise in its stock price by 3.00 in relation to its previous close of 49.66. However, the company has experienced a 6.56% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-30 that Brighthouse Financial (BHF) stands to gain from the sales of life insurance products, higher Annuity sales, conservative investment strategy and sufficient liquidity.

Is It Worth Investing in Brighthouse Financial Inc. (NASDAQ: BHF) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BHF is 1.32. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 11 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for BHF is $52.20, which is $0.85 above the current price. The public float for BHF is 64.77M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.22% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BHF on September 04, 2023 was 411.39K shares.

BHF’s Market Performance

The stock of Brighthouse Financial Inc. (BHF) has seen a 6.56% increase in the past week, with a -2.92% drop in the past month, and a 17.40% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.12%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.65% for BHF. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.67% for BHF stock, with a simple moving average of 4.31% for the last 200 days.

BHF Trading at 4.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BHF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.12%, as shares sank -4.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.51% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BHF rose by +6.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $49.22. In addition, Brighthouse Financial Inc. saw -0.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BHF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.22 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Brighthouse Financial Inc. stands at +0.06. The total capital return value is set at -0.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.04. Equity return is now at value -43.50, with -1.10 for asset returns.

Based on Brighthouse Financial Inc. (BHF), the company’s capital structure generated 52.84 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.57. Total debt to assets is 1.39, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 52.80. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.55.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.69, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.79.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Brighthouse Financial Inc. (BHF) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.