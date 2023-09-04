Bread Financial Holdings Inc. (BFH) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Bread Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BFH) is above average at 3.74x. The 36-month beta value for BFH is also noteworthy at 1.98. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 9 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for BFH is $46.10, which is $7.37 above than the current price. The public float for BFH is 49.68M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.32% of that float. The average trading volume of BFH on September 04, 2023 was 948.14K shares.

BFH) stock’s latest price update

Bread Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BFH) has seen a rise in its stock price by 3.06 in relation to its previous close of 37.58. However, the company has experienced a 4.65% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-28 that We believe that stocks like CVR Energy (CVI), Fluor (FLR), Delek US Holdings (DK), Bread Financial (BFH) and Avnet (AVT) should be on an investor’s watchlist.

BFH’s Market Performance

Bread Financial Holdings Inc. (BFH) has seen a 4.65% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -3.22% decline in the past month and a 25.38% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.00%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.47% for BFH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.68% for BFH’s stock, with a 11.08% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BFH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BFH stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for BFH by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for BFH in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $35 based on the research report published on March 17, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BFH Trading at 6.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BFH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.00%, as shares sank -4.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +30.40% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BFH rose by +4.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $38.38. In addition, Bread Financial Holdings Inc. saw 2.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BFH starting from BALLOU ROGER H, who purchase 2,400 shares at the price of $41.78 back on Jul 31. After this action, BALLOU ROGER H now owns 34,842 shares of Bread Financial Holdings Inc., valued at $100,272 using the latest closing price.

Turtle Creek Asset Management, the 10% Owner of Bread Financial Holdings Inc., purchase 400 shares at $29.89 during a trade that took place back on May 30, which means that Turtle Creek Asset Management is holding 5,016 shares at $11,954 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BFH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.93 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Bread Financial Holdings Inc. stands at +5.17. The total capital return value is set at 2.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.27. Equity return is now at value 19.90, with 2.20 for asset returns.

Based on Bread Financial Holdings Inc. (BFH), the company’s capital structure generated 359.07 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 78.22. Total debt to assets is 31.77, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 81.55. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.76.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.04, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.84. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.05.

Conclusion

In summary, Bread Financial Holdings Inc. (BFH) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.